Nigeria: We Must Do Away With Our Differences to Stop Killings - Saraki

Nigeria Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has urged all government structures to put away all political differences and to make the security and welfare of Nigerians a top priority.

The Senate president decried the incessant bloodshed in the country. He emphasized that it is never pleasant to lose even one Nigerian life.

"The security and welfare of the people is primary purpose of government. This is what the Constitution we all swore to uphold says. At no time whether in the past or in the present is it okay to lose even one Nigerian life," Saraki tweeted

"We MUST all put aside our political, personal, and ideological differences and work together to stop the bloodshed."

Saraki had earlier condemned the incessant killing of citizens in different parts of the country, especially the recent wanton destruction of lives in Plateau State.

It would be recalled that the Police Command in Plateau on June 24, 2018 confirmed the killing of 86 people in attacks on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

He pledged to ensure peace nationwide by equipping law enforcement agents to effectively tackle the prevailing insecurity in the country.