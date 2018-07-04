Nigeria: Buhari, France President Macron in Closed Door Meeting

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, ordered that hearing notices be issued and served on the National Assembly and… Read more »

The French leader is expected to leave for Lagos after the briefing were he will be a guest of the state government at the Afrika Shrine, founded by late music legend, Fela Kuti.

The two leaders are expected to address a joint press conference after their meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari thanks President Macron for his understanding and his commitment towards Nigeria and West Africa. We will continue to work with France for the benefit of both countries, in security, the fight against corruption, the economy, and in tackling the effects of climate change.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.