3 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 8 Out of 9 Niger Flood Victims Are Girls, 1 Still Missing - Official

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe

Minna — All but one victim of the Monday flood disaster in Rafi Gora community and Angwar Nasarawa in Kontagora local government area of Niger State were all girls, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency has disclosed.

Agency reports said eight people died as a result of a downpour in Rafi Gora community of Kontagora local government area on Monday.

However, Malam Inga who shed light on the development to Daily Trust on Tuesday in Minna, said the incidents happened in Rafi Gora community and Angwar Nasarawa area of Kontagora town.

He said the Rafi Gora incident claimed seven lives, all girls, while one other, Malama Harisa Musa is still missing as at the time of filing this report.

He explained that the two victims of Angwar Nasarawa incident, Marayam Salihu and Yahaya Salihu were of the same parent.

Among the victims of the Angwar Gora incident include Hanifa Mansur, Fauziya Danlumu, Nana Bello Dankayi, Hadiza Auwali, Na'ima Usman, Rashida Sahabi and Khadija Salah.

Although the individual age identity of the victims could not be immediately confirmed, the Director General said information before the Agency indicates that they were between the ages of 16 and 18.

He said a boy survived by clinging on to a tree before rescue eventually came his way.

According to him, the victims were at a spot in the lowland where they normally hawk wares, while there was a rain shower at the upland, adding that the high current flood water swept them in its wake.

He said seven bodies were recovered from the Rafi Gora incident and have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

He said in the Angwar Nasarawa episode, Yahaya Salihu 8, lost his slippers in the flood and that his elder sister, Maryam, who was nearby was trying the recover the slippers when the flood washed her away.

Explaining further, he said on noticing that the condition of his sister, Yahaya again made to go for her rescue and also lost his life.

He said the bodies of the two siblings have since been recovered and interred.

