Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga

THE ZRP has conceded that investigations into the mysterious Bulawayo bomb blast have not been completed despite the arrests of two suspects who have since been released after the state failed to prove its case.

The June 24 attack on a rally addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa injured 49 people, with two later losing their lives.

Mnangagwa says he was the target in what he described as an assassination attempt by political enemies.

Douglas Musekiwa and John Zulu, who of no fixed abode, were last week arrested and charged with "insurgency, banditry, sabotage or terrorism" over the bomb attack which also injured vice president Kembo Mohadi and environment minister Oppah Muchinguri.

Addressing senior officers in Bulawayo, ZRP Commissioner- General Godwin Matanga said the hunt for the White City attackers is still on.

"I take great umbrage to the monstrous and heinous act that took place at White City stadium when an attempt of the lives of His Excellency, the President Cde ED Mnangagwa and other dignitaries was made," he said.

"To the perpetrators of this callous act, I say be warned that we will certainly sniff you out from wherever you are hiding, and you shall face the full wrath of the law."

Following the White City incident, police have since devised measures to ensure that the citizens are protected from such incidences.

"To the rest of the public, I want to say that, as I speak we have already taken steps to heighten the level of our vigilance as law enforcement agents to ensure your safety and security," said the Commissioner -general.

He urged police in the city to heighten awareness campaigns by discouraging citizens from engaging in politically-motivated violence ahead of this month's elections.

"On our part as police, we shall continue to apply the law non-selectively," said the ZRP boss.

"The knowledge and experience we have gained over the years in managing election periods must be used to professionally discharge our duty in order for our beloved country Zimbabwe to hold free, fair, transparent, peaceful and credible elections."

Matanga also revealed plans to establish an Anti-Corruption Unit under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as a way of combating corruption.

"Quite naturally, as the country's sole law enforcement agency, we are expected to put up the toughest fight against corruption.

"Accordingly, we responded by establishing and operationalising the ZRP Anti-Corruption Unit under our CID."