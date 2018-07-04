4 July 2018

Nigeria: Dozens Jailed in Anti-Corruption Blitz

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — Some 139 Nigerians, including two former state governors, have been convicted of corruption since the beginning of the year.

The crackdown is part of efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari's government to tackle graft in the West African country that has a reputation as one of the most corrupt globally.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said with the 139 convictions secured between January and June, the agency was on course to surpass the 189 convictions secured in the whole of 2017.

Joshua Dariye, a serving senator and former governor of the central Plateau State, and Jolly Nyame, a former state governor of the south-eastern Taraba, are the high-profile convicts of the anti-corruption drive.

The politicians are each serving 14-year jail sentences for criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds and receiving bribes after their recent prosecutions.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson, said politicians were not above the law.

"At the moment, several of such corruption cases are being prosecuted by the EFCC across the country, which the anti-graft agency is determined to prosecute to a logical conclusion," he said.

Buhari, a military dictator overthrown in the 1980s, was democratically elected in 2015 following a pledge to tackle corruption.

In his first reign, unruly Nigerians were ordered to form neat queues at bus stops marshalled by whip-wielding soldiers.

Civil servants arriving late for work were forced to do "frog jumps".

Students cheating on examinations would get 21 years in prison.

