3 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President João Lourenço Congratulates DR Congo

Luanda — Angolan President, João Lourenço, congratulated his counterpart of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila, the people and government of this country, on the occasion of the 58th anniversary of its national independence, marked on June 30, ANGOP learned on Monday.

On a message sent to the President of the DRC, João Lourenço expresses the desire of the Angolan Executive to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation that exist in the various areas of common interest, to the benefit of the prosperity of the respective countries.

"This is a date of transcendent significance for your country", wrote the Angolan Head of State. "I am convinced that at this crucial moment in Congolese national life, they will be able to make important decisions that favour the restoration of peace, harmony and stability," concludes the message. Angola and the DRC share a border of 2,511 kilometres and develop excellent cooperation relations in the areas of Defence and Security, Transportation, Petroleum, Hotels and Tourism, Agriculture and Fisheries. Both states are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) and other international organizations.

