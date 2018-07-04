Angola: Head of State Leaves for Strasbourg

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, left Tuesday morning for Strasbourg, France, where he is to deliver a speech at the European Parliament.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Angolan statesman was bid farewell by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, government officials, among other state personalities.

On Wednesday, President João Lourenço is expected to address the European Parliament, before flying back home.

The European Parliament acts as a co-legislator, sharing with the Council the power to adopt and amend legislative proposals and to decide on the budget of the European Union.