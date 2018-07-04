Angola: Illegal Higher Education Institutions to Stop Activities in 2019

Benguela — The minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Sambo, said on Monday in the centre-west Benguela Province that in 2019 illegal private higher education institutions will not be allowed to continue functioning.

The minister, who was speaking at the end of the visit to Katyavala Bwila University and its organizational units, said that there is a work that aims to give possible guidance on the need to legalize the courses, since in 2019 illegal private institutions will not work.

"The numbers (of illegal institutions) are not alarming, but we just need to see one to get worried. We do not want illegal institutions and if there is one, it can create difficulties for students who are attending lessons at these schools in order to get a certificate, "she warned.

The minister defended the revision of the system of higher education institutions, the implementation of standards, the improvement of curricula of the courses - harmonizing at national level according to the different fields of knowledge - the implementation of a certified evaluation system, as well as the evaluation of teachers. During her visit to the province, the minister visited the Faculty of Medicine, Cefoprof (Engineering, Logistics and Transport Management Course), the Central Library, the Faculties of Law and Economy, as well as the premises of the state-owned Educational Sciences Higher Institute (ISCED).