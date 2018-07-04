Photo: @tp1_moloi/Twitter

Onnica Moloi speaks at the 2018 Cosafa tournament launch.

Limpopo MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Onicca Moloi has officially resigned, after she posted "insulting" messages on Facebook, which were slammed by her party, the ANC in the province.

Premier Stan Mathabatha confirmed that the resignation was effective immediately.

In a statement, Mathabatha praised Moloi for her "sterling performance" as an MEC.

"Although we wished her to stay longer, we wish her good luck in her future endeavours and hope she will perform her duties with the same energy she did when deployed in government," Mathabatha said.

City Press reported on Sunday that a cabinet reshuffle loomed, following the Facebook posts which were construed as a resignation.

She was sworn into the post in 2016 and was seen as one of the province's youngest cabinet members.

The post read: "Dear Masana bishops...Don't worry, we will send our resignation letters and hand over your so-called 'blue lights' by Friday to make your job easy. We didn't join the ANC for blue lights... yours Onicca Moloi."

Her comments followed the party's provincial elective conference last month. Moloi suffered a major blow after she was not elected to the executive committee.

In a subsequent message, Moloi posted : "He he he...Thina we know our sins. We refused to be summoned to late meetings. We refused to be told what to write on Facebook, who to greet, which party to go to and what should be our views on the regional politics of Peter Mokaba."

The newspaper reported that ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane was very scathing in his condemnation of the Facebook messages and described Moloi's conduct as "throwing a gobble of mucus at the ANC".

Mathabatha has appointed Treasury MEC Rob Tooley as Acting MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture until Moloi's position is permanently filled.

There is widespread speculation that a reshuffle is on the cards, following the conference.

Mathabatha also needs to replace late Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Joyce Mashamba, who was buried on Saturday.

Source: News24