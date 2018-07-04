Angolan President Addresses Letter to Rwandan Counterpart

3 July 2018

Nouakchott — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, addressed a letter to his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagamé, congratulating him for the exemplar way he led the African Union during his term.

This was told to the press by the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, after an audience granted by the Rwandan President on Monday in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on the fringes of the AU Summit held on July 1, 2.

The Angolan diplomat, who conveyed the message from the Angolan President, said on the letter that the Head of State regrets his absence from the meeting due to the current agenda, adding that it was his wish to take part of the works of the summit, taking into account the importance of the discussed issues.

The AU Summit hosted for the first time by Mauritania, approved the 2019 budget and analyzed the reforms proposals to be introduced in the organization, with focus on the reduction of costs, on self-sufficiency and revision of the functional structure of the Permanent Representatives Committee of the African Union.

