Malawi: Sex Offender Faints After Getting 12 Years Prison Sentence

There was drama at Nselema in Machinga when a 20-year-old man fainted in the dock soon after being sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 14-year-old girl which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

Machinga Police spokesperson Davie Sulumba said the Liwonde magistrate court had sat at Nselema last week to prosecute Yusufu Asipolo who had been defiling the young girl from November 2017 to May this year.

Sulumba said state prosecutor Kesten Chimwala told the court that the two were in an affair after the accused had proposed love to the girl who is a Standard four learner at Nampeya Primary School.

He said Chimwala told the court that the victim's mother discovered that her daughter was pregnant in May this year and the issue was reported to Chikweo Police Unit where she was referred to Chikweo Health Centre and the medical examination showed that she was 16 weeks pregnant.

Sulumba said when the issue was brought before the court, the accused denied the offence and this made the state to parade three witnesses to prove the matter beyond reasonable doubt.

"After he was convicted, Asipolo asked for a fair punishment for he is a bread winner. But this did not convince First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula who concurred with the state for a stiffer sentence," said

Sulumba.

But soon after being slapped with the 12-year jail term, Sulumba said Asipolo collapsed and fainted in the dock and had to be rushed to Nainunje Health Centre for treatment where he was discharged after four hours.

Asipolo comes from Ajasi Village T/A Chikweo in the district.

In a related development, Sulumba said the Liwonde Second Grade Magistrate Court convicted and sentenced 20-year-old Patuma Laison to 42 months imprisonment for concealing birth which is contrary to section 232 of the penal code.

Laison had dumped the newly born in a garden where it was discovered and referred to Nyambi Health Centre from where it was then referred to Machinga District Hospital where it died.

Laison hails from Mchika Village T/A Nyambi in the district.