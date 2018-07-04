SIMBA sailed to Kagame Cup quarters after the injury time winner by their newly signed striker Meddy Kagere earned them a 2-1 win over APR at the National Stadium yesterday.

Simba are now leading Group C with six points tying with Singida United who yesterday carved a slim 1-0 win over Dakadaha of Somalia at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Superior goal average has heightened Simba over Singida United. Simba have 5 goal difference while Singida United who also defeated APR in their opening match have 2 goal difference.

The match was very tough on the both sides despite having a good footwork and entertaining skill-show.

Kagere who has been signed from Kenyan champions, Gor Mahia proved to be a vital tool to a Mzimbazi Street side that played sans key players such as John Bocco and Emmanuel Okwi.

Kagere teamed well with Adam Salamba and Marcel Kaheza upfront. They created much damage to APR hadn't been for Jean Mugiraneza's defending brilliance at the backyard.

The match started with a slow pace as both teams played cautiously to avoid conceding an early goal. No serious attempt was created in the first 45 minutes as the results 0-0 until the breather.

All goals came in the second half with APR opening the score in the 66th minute through Kinzingabo who completed Fitna's solo efforts from the right flank. It took Simba just six minutes to level the score.

It was Salamba who equalised after tipping home Kaheza's deflected shot. It looked like the match could end 1-1, but the last minute strike changed the stalemate.

Simba's midfielder, Saidi Ndemla was fouled inside the box and the referee awarded Simba a spot kick. Kagere made no mistake; he fired grass cuter into a yawning net to open his goal account for Msimbazi Street boys.

Singida United have sailed to Kagame Cup quarters following their slim 1-0 win over Dakadaha of Somalia at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Habib Kiyombo scored the winner for Singida United in the second half to place his team at Group C helm. Singida United have now carved 6 points from their two-match outing.

They defeated APR in their opening match at the same venue. Meanwhile, defending champions, Azam were forced to a 1-1 draw with Vipers in the early at Azam Complex.

The draw was a relief to Vipers who said the draw was good to them.