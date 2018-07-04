Kenya: NTV Ratings Rise Thanks to Live World Cup Games Scoop

Nation Media Group's television channel NTV has realized increased ratings and market share since the 2018 Fifa World Cup kicked off 20 days ago in Russia.

Since it started airing selected World Cup matches live, NTV's market share has grown to a high of up to 15 percent share according to survey platform GeoPoll.

GeoPoll, which is a mobile surveying platform, has been examining audience share for stations airing the World Cup matches in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Uganda, and their latest findings indicate that NTV's audience has grown tremendously since the football bonanza began last month.

HIGHEST VIEWERSHIP

From fourth place, NTV now holds second position an average of 13.3 percent. In terms of Share of Voice Analysis collected between June 17 and 22, NTV had the highest share on the days African matches aired, with June 19 being the highest when Senegal and Egypt were in action.

During the time of the Russia vs Saudi Arabia match, NTV Kenya had the highest viewership in Kenya, capturing over 30 percent of TV audience in Kenya.

This is an increase of over 400 percent of NTV's typical audience during the same time period. NTV achieved the most audience shares in Kenya at 23, 22, and 21 percent during matches between Egypt versus Uruguay, Argentina versus Croatia and Nigeria versus Croatia respectively.

At 26 percent total viewership, Morocco vs Portugal was the least watched by Kenyan TV viewers.

Out of the three matches in which Nigeria faced Croatia, Iceland, and Argentina in the group stage, the most watched match across the six countries was when they played Iceland. NTV, in partnership with South Africa-based broadcasting company Kwese, showed all World Cup group stage matches involving the five African teams at the competition.

The station has relayed selected knock-out matches live and will broadcast selected quarter-final contests, both semis, play-off for third place and the final.