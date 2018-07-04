Police in Meru are investigating a case in which a student claims she was sexually assaulted at night at Kirigara Girls' Secondary School.

According to the Form One learner, unknown people attacked her in a dormitory on Friday at 2am.

TISSUE PAPER

She claims the attackers, who had covered their faces, inserted a tissue paper in her private parts and left her unconscious.

She reported the incident to the school administration at 6am and was only taken to hospital at 7pm, over 12 hours later.

Central Imenti police boss Elijah Maina said police had received the complaint that brings back the bad memories of rape at Moi Girls School Nairobi.

"The matter is now under investigation to establish the truth and take the appropriate action," said the police boss.

On Monday morning, detectives took the student to Githongo Sub-County Hospital for medical tests.

The student, who spoke to the Nation on Monday, recounted how she was waylaid by more than three hooded people as she was going to the toilet.

"It was on Friday at 2am when I woke up to go to the toilet," she said.

"I was hijacked by several people who had covered their faces so I didn't recognise them. They applied some substance on my nose which made me lose consciousness."

NAKED

When she came back to her senses, she said, she found herself in a different dormitory, naked, with aching breasts and bleeding private parts.

"I sleep at Mercury One dormitory but I found myself at White House dormitory. I was also naked," she said amid tears.

The student said she first reported the matter to the school nurse and asked her to report the case to the principal.

"Our principal is tough; I could not approach her. She also could not have believed me. I urged the nurse to do it on my behalf," she said.

The nurse was directed to investigate the incident but the girl said they declined to take her to hospital, claiming she was pretending to be injured.

From 2am the previous night, she stayed in pain for over 18 hours until 7pm on Saturday when she was taken to Meru Level Five Hospital.

At the hospital, she said, the bloody tissue paper was removed from her genitals.

"The deputy principal accused me of plotting to taint the school's image and risking teachers' jobs. I was forced to lie for the principal to allow me to go to hospital," said the girl.

WARNING

She said the deputy principal requested her to keep quiet about the incident to save the school's image.

"Wachana na hii mambo iishie hapa kwa sababu ikitoka nje, shule inaweza kufungwa ama pia sisi tufutwe kazi (Do not tell anyone about this incident. It can cause the closure of the school. Some of us may also be sacked)," she quoted the deputy principal.

On Saturday, her mother was called to school by the principal over "an urgent matter".

The mother, name withheld, said she was denied to see her daughter until 1am.

"I was afraid that something tragic had happened to my daughter because I was not allowed to see her from 4pm until late in the night," the woman said.

"My daughter has problems walking and she is very fearful. I want to see justice done for my child."

She was released from school on Sunday after recording statements with the police.

DEPUTY

"I told the police officers the truth," she said.

On Saturday, the principal, Ms Julia Wachira, declined talking to the media but her deputy Jennifer Mukaria denied the claims.

"Those are just but allegations. We don't have such cases in our school. Our dormitories are well secured," she said.

On Monday, the student was referred to Meru Level Five Hospital for further tests.

Meru Level Five Executive Officer James Kirimi could not be reached for comment.