4 July 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Social Media Tax: Dr Stella Nyanzi Collapses at CPS While Visiting Suspects

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor
Dr Stella Nyanzi addresses journalists recently.
By Andrew Bagala and Job Bwire

Ugandan scholar Dr Stella Nyanzi has been rushed to Naguru Police Hospital for treatment after falling sick at Central Police Station in Kampala where she had visited Makerere University students arrested earlier for protesting against the new social media tax.

Police suspect she is suffering from hypertension. The students identified as David Musiri and Derrick Obedgui on Monday stormed Parliament to demonstrate against the newly introduced Shs200 social media tax.

Donned in their red gowns, they were intercepted by Police outside parliament and bundled onto a waiting police truck before they were taken to CPS where they are being held on charges of being common nuisance.

Before their arrest, they said they could not afford the daily charges since they have no source of income yet they use social media, especially Whatsapp for communication with some of their lecturers and course coordinators.

The Shs200 daily social media tax took effect yesterday, forcing some Ugandans to resort to VPN, a technology that creates a safe and encrypted connection over a less secure network, such as the internet.

Parliament last month amended the Public Finance Act, slapping the social media tax. The move followed a directive from President Museveni to the Finance ministry to widen the tax revenue base.

The President said social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Skype and Viber were being used for propagating falsehoods and that for Ugandans to access the sites for what he called Lugambo, they should pay for them.

More on This

Why Uganda's Social Media Tax Is Misplaced

Effective July 1, 2018, Ugandans will be required to pay a so-called social media tax in order to access sites like… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.