3 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mike Sonko Reinstates Veska Kangongo After Apology

By Collins Omulo

Nairobi County's Devolution minister Veska Kangongo has been reinstated stated almost a month after Governor Mike Sonko suspended her for insubordination.

Ms Kangogo was suspended by Governor Sonko on June 5 for insubordination after she allegedly travelled to the United States on June 1, 2018 without his approval.

But on Monday, the former Finance minister intimated that she was back at the county and would formally start working on Tuesday.

"God is faithful. I look forward to being of good service to Nairobians and Governor Sonko's administration," she said.

Now almost a month after the suspension, sources at the county intimated that Ms Kangogo was pardoned after apologising to Mr Sonko.

In the June 5 suspension letter by County Secretary Peter Kariuki, Ms Kangogo was asked to proceed on leave pending provision of a satisfactory response as to why she travelled without express authority.

"Your failure to obey lawful instruction from your appointing authority is tantamount to insubordination, and therefore, you are hereby directed to step aside from your duties and responsibilities," read in part the letter copied to Mr Sonko.

