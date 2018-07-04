3 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ugandans and Kenyans in a Fresh Round of Twitter Beef

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
(file photo)
By Evelyne Musambi

Ugandans think their tax on social media use is nothing compared to the cat meat and mercury Kenyans are eating unknowingly.

A Ugandan online, while commenting on a BBC Africa story on the country's new social media taxes, said they are better off than Kenyans in the wake of stories on cat meat samosas and traces of mercury in sugar.

His comment has since gone viral with some Kenyans admitting that the state of affairs in their country is bad.

Moraa Nyareru commented; "It's amazing how we Kenyans still thrive... you actually would not survive a week here."

Joseph Burite stated; "A case of a pygmie laughing at another for being short."

Carilton commented; "At least WE can complain about it and action will be taken. Ugandans are like children who cannot strike back when struck by their parents."

Flora 花子 Kyondo wrote; "And just like that, we agreed that taxing their social media is not such a bad thing after all. Don't joke with us we are very 'copperative'😂😂😂."

Many Ugandans on Sunday were plunged into social media blackout after the government directive to charge users took effect.

Last month, Uganda's parliament passed new laws which introduced a new tax of Sh5.20 (UGX200) daily to access popular social media platforms.

More on This

Uganda's New Social Media Tax 'Attacks Free Speech' Say Rights Groups

The east African nation hopes to raise millions from the levy on smartphone apps such as Facebook, Instagram and… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.