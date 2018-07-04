Kenya: Parent - School Wants Bags of Maize and Beans As Punishment

A parent in Muthambi Girls High School, Tharaka-Nithi County is up in arms after her daughter was sent home and ordered to report back with a sack of beans and maize after she was found with sweets.

According to the parent who sought anonymity for fear of victimisation of her daughter, more than 20 others were sent home after they were found with confectionery and fruits when they returned from midterm break on Tuesday.

"I had given some sweets to my daughter as she reported back from midterm. When they were checked, they were found in the bag. I am told some students were also found with mangoes. We have been asked to pay one sack of maize and another for beans as a penalty," the father said.

EXTORTING PARENTS

He termed the punishment as punitive and meant to extort parents.

"I was shocked to read the letter. This is unheard of. I do not understand why the principal should demand sacks of grain for minor cases of indiscipline," he said.

The girls are required to report back on July 5 accompanied by their parents.

In a letter seen by the Nation, the parents are also required to clear fee arrears for the girls to be accepted back.

Contacted, Tharaka-Nithi County Director of Education Ann Kiilu said she was not aware of the issue but promised to investigate.

"I am not aware of the issue but I will immediately commence investigation," said Ms Kiilu.

Efforts to reach the school principal Anna Kamunge for a comment were not successful after she failing to pick up calls.