3 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: CS Macharia Blames Poor Law Enforcement to Boda Boda Menace

Photo: Francis Nderitu/Daily Nation
Bodaboda riders at the junction of Kirinyaga and Racecourse Road in Nairobi (file photo).
By Davis Ayega

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has attributed the motorbike menace in city centres and across the country to poor enforcement of set regulations.

Macharia says regulatory bodies like National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has failed to implement laid down regulations that would aid in the management and controlling of the now overpopulated industry.

Appearing before the National Assembly Transport Committee on Tuesday, Macharia said the disorganization displayed in the industry was a result of lack of sufficient good will from those mandated to implement the already existent laws.

"Laws are already in place that are geared towards helping streamline the industry but enforcement of these laws is a bigger challenge," he said.

In a bid to facilitate easy implementation of the rules, Macharia told the David Pkosing (Pokot South) led committee that the ministry is working closely with the county transport committees to ensure the perceived threat linked with the sector is eliminated.

"Counties will play a very significant role in bringing changes in the sector and as ministry we will collaborate with them in an effort in speeding up the implementation process of the set regulations," he said.

He added that the ministry had initiated engagements with the traffic department to enhance the effective implementation of the regulations.

Ruiru MP Simon King'ara called for an establishment of a safety authority that purposely handles motorbikes as a substitute of NTSA which he accused of sleeping on the job.

"It is high time we have a different authority because clearly NTSA is overwhelmed," he said.

Consequently, King'ara challenged the CS to crack the whip on those slowing down the implementation process of the rules that would sanitize the sector.

While admitting that the sector contributes immensely to the country's revenue, the lawmaker dismissed calls to have the boda boda riders banned from city centres saying that the idea should be considered.

"Boda boda riders in other countries like our neighbouring country Rwanda are doing it, a benchmark mission would be ideal and valuable lessons would be learnt," he said.

Boda boda riders across the country continue to be in war of words with various county governments over the industry's lack of organisation with recently Nairobi County Government banning them from the CBD.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

