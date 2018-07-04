2 July 2018

Uganda: Namaganda Still On Course to Improve Commonwealth Performance

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — Woman Fide Master (WFM) Christine Namaganda recorded a single win and two draws from the Commonwealth Chess Championships in India last year.

And in expressing her dissatisfaction with the results, Namaganda hoped to perform better as she was flagged off after securing sponsorship from the Indian Association of Uganda for this year's tournament.

And after six rounds on Saturday, of the nine scheduled, Namaganda was still on course to better that personal record at the intensely competitive championship in India.

This is after Woman Fide Master recorded a fifth round win over Indian Rasmita Kumari Patro on Saturday.

The result helped her build on her third round performance where she picked a half point in the draw against another indian

Naik Sayuri.

But it has ultimately been another tough campaign for Namaganda where she has failed to pick a point in her four other rounds.

She was due to play Tarunika P in the Indian dominated event yesterday before the penultimate round today.

