Namibia: Three Pupils Diagnosed With Swine Flu

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
By Alwonia Izaaks

The Orban Primary School in Windhoek yesterday confirmed three cases of the swine flu (H1N1) epidemic.

The cases were confirmed in a letter issued to parents by the school principal, highlighting the symptoms of the affliction.

He also urged parents to take their children to the nearest healthcare centre if they experience any of the symptoms, which include a fever (spiking just above 38 degrees C); coughing; sore throat; a runny or stuffy nose; watery, red eyes; body aches; headaches; fatigue; diarrhoea; nausea and vomiting.

The flu, which has been classified by the government as a seasonal influenza, has made headlines again after its initial 2009 pandemic, claiming one life in late June this year.

During the 2009-10 pandemic, over 8 000 cases were reported, of which only 102 tested positive.

