South Africa: Peyper to Ref Stormers V Sharks Derby

Local referee Jaco Peyper will be in charge of Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Stormers and Sharks at Newlands (17:15 kick-off).

Peyper will be assisted by compatriots Stephan Geldenhuys and Archie Sehlako, with Marius Jonker the television match official (TMO).

The earlier match between the Bulls and Jaguares in Pretoria (15:05) will be refereed by Egon Seconds .

Seconds will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Jaco Kotze, with Johan Greeff the TMO.

The other South African involvement this weekend sees Rasta Rasivhenge referee the Chiefs v Brumbies match in Hamilton on Saturday (07:15 SA time).

Rasivhenge will be assisted by Kiwis Glen Jackson and Angus Mabey, with Shane McDermott on TMO duty.

