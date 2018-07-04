Nigeria: NGO Unveils Counseling App to Tackle Suicide, Depression

A non-governmental organization, Centre for Corrections and Human Development (CCHD) focused on helping deviants in the society, has unveiled a counseling application to help tackle the increasing suicide and depression rate in the country. The app named "Talk2me" has licensed therapist and counselors on standby that people can talk to about issues bothering them.

The event, which was themed: stigmatization and discrimination of ex-offenders/ enforced migrants within and beyond the border, sensitized people about the need not to discriminate against the society's deviants but instead give them all the support they need because they have been reformed and need to pick up the pieces of their lives all over again.

Executive director of CCHD, Mrs. Obioma Evelyn, said: "CCHD has been operating as a non-governmental organization for six years, focusing on helping deviants in the society like sex workers, ex-offenders, enforced migrants, and drug addicts."

Explaining the idea behind the talk2me app and how it aims to tackle suicide and depression rate in the country, she said when people have someone to talk to when they are emotionally down, it just might save their life.

"We are in the age where people are taking their lives; jumping into lagoons, the frustration that is making people do this is quite high. But people can reach out to us now when depressed or frustrated using the Talk2me app. There are so many people hurting and just want to talk to someone, they can download the app and a counselor is always on standby to talk to them.

With talk2me you do not need to go far or know somebody before you can get help, and also some people do not want to talk to people they know so their secret would not be out there, so they prefer talking to strangers but in this case you would be talking to licensed strangers who can help you. When you download the app, an automated message would ask you questions that would help identify you need and pair you with the right counselor or therapist." she said.