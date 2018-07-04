3 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mauritania: AU Summit Ends in Mauritania With Advisory Decisions On Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The 31st summit of the African Union wrapped up late Monday in Mauritania's capital with advisory decisions on Libya, Somalia and South Sudan.

Attending the two-day summit in Nouakchott were 22 African presidents, four prime ministers and two foreign ministers.

In a written statement, the African Union's Peace and Security Council said international actors should resume their efforts to implement a UN plan which aims to secure stability, territorial integrity and security in Libya.

Emphasizing the humanitarian conditions in South Sudan, which are worsening day by day due to war, the statement said the parties should fulfil their obligations.

Regarding Somalia, the council said the African Union supports the activities of its federal government in the transition period. It also asked the UN to finance the African Union's mission in Somalia.

Speaking at a news conference, African Union Chairperson and Rwandan President Paul Kagame said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement was among the topics that topped the summit's agenda.

Kagame said five more countries signed the agreement.

He added that the establishment of a free trade area would have a great impact on the welfare of the African continent.

Mauritania

Angola Denies Alleged Captivity of Mauritanian Businessman

Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto on Monday denied reports that the businessman and former Mauritanian… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.