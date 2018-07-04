Enugu — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says recent intelligence report on the whereabouts of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has vindicated its position that the Nigerian Army abducted him.

Its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said this in a statement.According to him, the Nigerian Army should be held responsible if anything happens to Kanu following its invasion of Isiama Afaraukwu in Abia State on September 14, 2017.He added that the information has put an end to the lies concocted by the authorities to conceal his location.

The group stated this in reaction to a tweet that allegedly emanated from Femi Fani-Kayode that went viral on Monday.The report said: "Nnamdi Kanu is being kept on a Nigerian Naval warship, far off the coast of Bayelsa."

IPOB, therefore, called on the Federal Government to produce its leader and charge him to court or release him to the British government.He said: "A near derelict naval vessel stationed in the high sea is not a court of law, where guilt and innocence are determined. It remains the exclusive preserve of a court of law.

The publicity secretary urged government not to sweep the matter under the carpet, adding that with the leaked news on his whereabouts, the army has no reason not to charge him to court, or free him.

IPOB warned that failure to release Kanu would be an invitation to anarchy, because the group cannot guarantee how long the simmering rage of the masses could be contained.

"The periodic harassment of those who stood surety for Kanu through Justice Binta Nyako's court, is also a clever ploy to drum the false narrative that our leader jumped bail," the statement added.