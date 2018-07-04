Nigeria: We Shall Back Igbo Presidency When the Time Comes, Says Buhari

Owerri — President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Igbo people have political right to lay claim of time to rule Nigeria, stressing that such time should be allowed to be.

Buhari, who spoke yesterday during the South-East mega rally with the theme "South-East All Progressives Congress (APC) rally for Buhari" at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Wethdral Road, Owerri, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha, said politics of rulership was also anchored on a game of strength premise, which required Igbo and other ethnic conflagration to consider the unity of others to actualise it.He said at the appropriate time, Igbo would be supported to rule the nation, noting that he is a true lover of Igbo people.

The President, who accused the Igbo race of playing unpalatable politics by his assessment, urged the ethnic group to embrace him in 2019 if they must determine their chances in future.He said: "In 2015, Igbo played bad politics like Owelle rightly acknowledged and that Igbo people are not good starters, but when they start, they have the capacity to overtake. I assure you that the Igbo nation is ready to overtake other parts of this country in 2019.

"The election in 2019 for the Igbo nation is an election that will determine or mar your chances. I want to appeal to you that this is not about party but about the Igbo nation. And I am calling on the Igbo nation and brothers in the Diaspora and in this land to have a paradigm shift and think seriously about their nation and position in this country.

"I have had opportunity to speak with Igbo leaders and I told them that the Presidency of Nigeria has always been negotiated and you can only negotiate on the basis of strength. If you're weak, then you don't have a chance and your position of strength will be determined by the votes you give to Buhari in 2019."

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, said Buhari needed not to change his name to win by having more winning votes.He also said there was no need to break grounds for the Niger Bridge to win votes, stressing that he would only do the right things that appeal to his conscience as a man of integrity.Also, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State said Igbo love the president.He accused Igbo for not playing good politics in 2015, promising that 2019 will be better.