Ghana: GCNet Wins Trade Facilitation Company of the Year 2018 Again

The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) has been adjudged the Trade Facilitation Company of the Year for the second consecutive time at the Ghana Shippers Awards held in Accra. The award is in recognition of the company's pioneering and leadership role in the trade facilitation industry.

This year's event also saw GCNet winning the Consultancy Service Provider of the Year award for its role in the provision of e-Solutions to Government and its agencies through the deployment of a Single Window platform which connects over 10,000 actors in the trade space.

Apart from provision of automatied services for trade facilitation and revenue mobilisation, GCNet has also deployed the Total Revenue Integrated Processing Systems - tripsTM - for enhanced revenue moblisation in the domestic space and the e-Regisrtar for business registration and processing of annual company returns in an innovative manner in Ghana

The awards recognise GCNet's more than 16 years of excellence in the deployment of e-applications for the efficient and paperless processing of trade and Customs transactions in the country, having distinguished itself as a key partner whose efforts in the trade facilitation and revenue mobilisation space remains unrivalled.

Commenting on the awards, Corporate Communications Manager, Mrs. Aba Lokko explained that GCNet has always played a critical role by collaborating with the Ministry of Finance, Registrar-General's Department (RGD) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to continuously deploy new services built on a culture of excellence in service delivery, innovation, integrity and professionalism.

She revealed that the Letter of Commitment (LOC) initiative introduced by GCNet in 2016 to enable the Central Bank and Commercial Banks track foreign exchange payments for imports and foreign exchange earnings from exports has helped mobilise about $26bn in revenue.

Mrs. Lokko also mentioned the Ghana Single Window App which provides information on the status of shipments, arrivals and departure of flights and vessels, airway bills or the bill of lading information among others.,

'Another innovation is the paperless exemption module on the eMDA portal. This enables Ministries Departments Agencies (MDAs) and their clients to process applications for duty and tax exemptions electronically in the end to end port clearance chain without the use of any form of paper,' she noted.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah reiterated his Ministry's commitment to continue to work with all stakeholders to expand infrastructure that creates a competitive business environment.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Ms Benonita Bismarck indicated that the Ghana Shippers Awards recognised excellence, hard work and encouraged strict adherence to compliance and transparency in the transport and shipping industry.

She assured stakeholders of the Authority's commitment to work hard to create the enabling environment for all players by addressing challenges associated as demurrage costs, turn-around time and provision of robust, enduring infrastructure and systems that enhance the maritime regime.