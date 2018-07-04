Malawi: Ministers Who Lost At DPP Convention Pledge Support to Party

Four Cabinet ministers who failed to win any position at elective national convention of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have pledged to continue supporting the party and back President Peter Mutharika in 2019 Tripartite Elections.

They included Joseph Mwanamvekha (Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development), Henry Mussa (Trade, Industry and Tourism), and Francis Kasaila (Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development.)

Others who were outclassed in the elective conference were Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu, First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje and presidential adviser Hetherwick Ntaba.

Mussa, who lost on DPP vice president for the South, said he congratulates the winner Kondwani Nankhumwa and that he shall work together with him to develop DPP.

"He is assured of my support because of my institutional memory and experience," said Mussa.

Mwanamvekha also said the party's objective is to win the 2019 elections maintain holding the balance of power.

"I came second in the race and accepted that there has to be one winner. This time around, it was Honourable Nankhumwa and he deserves our support in the region," said Mwanamvekha.

He said they will pull together to ensure President Mutharika gets another term of office and DPP wins most sets in parliamentary and local government.

Kasaila and Mcheka Chilenje said they lost on publicity secretary because the winner, Nicholous Dausi, had a head start interacting with delegates throughout as convention chairperson.

They also pledge their support to the party.

Tembenu said he accepted defeat and remains loyal to President Mutharika and DPP.

Ntaba, who was booed at the convention, said he will still be DPP member.

Commenting on the newly elected members, President Mutharika warned them against abusing their positions for personal gains.

"Time has come for each and every one of you to start work. I know that there are people who use their positions to solicit contracts in different companies. This has to stop forthwith," said Mutharika.

Apart from endorsing Mutharika as DPP presidential candidate for 2019 election, delegates also elected Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is the Minister of Local government and Rural Development and Uladi Mussa as vice presidents for the party in the Southern and Central Regions respectively.

Goodall Gondwe, Minister of Finance went unopposed for the Northern region party vice president so was the Minister of Education, Bright Msaka for Eastern Region.

Furthermore, the delegates elected Grezider Jeffrey as Party Secretary General while Nicholas Dausi, Information Minister, was ushered in the office of the Publicity Secretary.

Cecelia Chazama became National Director for women while Jappie Mhango; Transport Minister attained the position of Treasurer General.