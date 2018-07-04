3 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Lazio Eying Signing Lamin Jallow

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

In-demand striker Lamin Jallow is on the verge of completing a transfer to another Italian club. Salernitana are the club he's being heavily touted to join believed to be on loan from Lazio.

The development comes much a surprise with the wing-man initially thought to be mulling to finally stay with Chievo Verona to fight for his place in the Serie A club's line up.

The Gambia international spent last season at Cesena from parent club Chievo in a bid to get more playing time - a thing he managed to do, scoring eleven goals in the process and helping Cesena avoid relegation in the Italian second tier.

The 23-year-old has a number of admirers trailing his path with Juventus all linked with signing him.

However, Serie A giants Lazio appears to be leading the chase and plan to ship him out on loan to feeder club Salernitana in the second tier until end of the new campaign before he returns to Lazio.

One-time European football juggernauts, Lazio will require to buy the striker out of his current contract with Chievo which ends June 2020.

Chievo are making an astronomical demand of €2m for a player they bought from Real de Banjul in 2013.

Gambia

Arrested Chinese Fishing Vessels Released

Following investigations regarding the Chinese fishing vessels that were seized by the Gambia Navy for illegally fishing… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.