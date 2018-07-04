3 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Scorpions Right-Back Simon Switches Club in Denmark

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian defender Simon Richter has moved into a new club after quitting Roskilde of the Danish second tier, Foroyaa Sport can report. The 33-year-old turns his back on his former employers after been considered surplus to requirements.

The Danish-born Gambian found himself contending with playing a bit-part role at Roskilde, his club of five years, as the team's board attempts to freshen up its squad with new signings in an audacious effort to secure promotion to the Super League.

Capped thrice with the Scorpions, Simon was said to be pondering an exit to seek news pastures elsewhere. For family reasons, he decided against it last year before opting to make the decision at end of this just concluded term.

He now joins Brønshøj, a club in the Danish third division for duration of 12 months.

Gambia

Arrested Chinese Fishing Vessels Released

Following investigations regarding the Chinese fishing vessels that were seized by the Gambia Navy for illegally fishing… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.