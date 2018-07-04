4 July 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: Eco-Jihadism - Somali Terrorist Group Bans Plastic Bags

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Somalia-based terrorist group al-Shabab has banned single-use plastic bags because of the threat they pose to the environment.

Radio Andalus, the radio station run by the extremist group, broadcast news of the ban, saying discarded plastic bags "pose a serious threat to the well-being of humans and animals alike."

The group also banned the logging of native trees.

Mohamed Abu Abdalla, the group's governor for southern Somalia, said details of how the plan would be implemented would be announced later.

Plastic bags join a long list of outlawed items in al-Shabab-controlled areas, including western music, movies, satellite dishes and humanitarian agencies.

The al-Qaida-linked group has been pushing to impose the Saudi-inspired Wahhabi version of Islam in Somalia. It has imposed a strict version of Sharia in areas under its control.

Somalia

AU Special Representative Holds Talks With Senate Leadership

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.