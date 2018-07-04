4 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sanzaar Hold 'Productive' Talks On Future

The SANZAAR joint venture partners met in Singapore this week to hold a meeting on the future of Super Rugby.

The current SANZAAR broadcast deal for the competition expires at the end of the 2020 season and, depsite the tournament scaling back from 18 to 15 teams this season, where the competition is heading is not clear at this stage.

There have been reports of an effort to break into the United States market, while South Africa's franchises are often linked with moves to European competitions like the PRO14.

A SANZAAR statement released on Tuesday did not give anything away in terms of what exactly was discussed at the meeting.

"The SANZAAR joint venture partners met in Singapore this week for a very productive meeting on the future of its competitions," the statement read.

"The discussions are challenging due to the complexities of the four individual markets across multiple time zones and the jurisdictions in which we operate, however we are making strong progress."

Source: Sport24

