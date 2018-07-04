South Africa: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested Within Minutes - Bethelsdorp

press release

In our efforts to stamping the authority of the State, the execution of high density patrols in hotspot areas must be implemented to ensure the safety of our citizens .The Visible Gang Intervention Team operating from Mount Road Cluster OCC compliments the extra manpower in the Northern areas thus enhancing police response times.

On Tuesday, 3 July 2018 at about 16:45, a taxi driver and his conductor (guardjie) were robbed by three males while they were driving in Standford Road near Jacksonville. According to police information, a passenger got into the taxi in Chatty 11 and the suspects got in at Chatty 12. One of the suspects then pointed the driver with a firearm and demanded money. The other two suspects pointed the 'guardjie' with firearms and removed cash from his pockets. A small amount of money and a cellphone was also taken from the cubbyhole of the taxi. The driver of the taxi swerved into oncoming traffic, forcing the vehicle to a halt. The driver got off and ran away. The suspects also got off.

By this time police was alerted and VGIT and SAPS Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention members were hot on the trails of the fleeing suspects. Two suspects were arrested -one was found hiding in the wardrobe of his home in Anise Street while the other was found hiding between houses in Appel Street in Jacksonville. No firearms recovered.

The suspects (aged 23 and 26) are well known to the complainant and police will be profiling them with possible links to other cases. They will appear in court on Thursday, 5 July 2018 on a charge of armed robbery.

Cluster Commander for Mount Road, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile applauded the team for their swift response and apprehension of these suspects. 'We cannot allow these criminals to dominate our space and instil fear in our citizens. We will continue with our high density patrols and operations in these areas to ensure the community's safety, added Maj Gen Patekile.