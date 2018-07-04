3 July 2018

South Africa: Suspected Housebreaking Suspects Nabbed With Stolen Property - Port Elizabeth

Curbing serious and violent crime and ensuring the community's safety is a priority for every police officer therefore the immediate following up on information is certain to produce positive results.

On Tuesday morning, 03 July 2018 at about 00:15, members of Port Elizabeth Flying Squad received information about a possible suspect that is attempting to sell an expensive watch in Eveready Road in Sidwell. The information was immediately followed up and a 40 year old male was arrested and found in possession of two very expensive watches. One of the watches still had a tag from Francarlo Jewellery store which was broken into last week.

With the assistance of members from Motherwell Operational Command centre (OCC) further investigation led this joint team to various houses in New Brighton and Algoa Park. Three more suspects, aged 29, 39 and 48 years old, were arrested. Twenty six (26) watches (Fossil, Police, Swiss, Rolex etc) was recovered. The value is yet to be determined.

All four suspects were detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and housebreaking (Francarlo in Walmer).

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile commended the members on their team effort and speedy response. "It is evident that our coordinated approach in fighting crime results in us, the SAPS as the victors. This collaboration can only succeed as we stamp the authority of the State in order to make sure that citizens are and feel safe. We urge the communities to continue reporting suspicious behaviour and activities in their respective communities. Their attentiveness to their surroundings will also contribute in ridding society of criminals," added Maj Gen Patekile.

