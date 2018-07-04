Malawi: PAC Join Calls for President Mutharika to Resign Over Malawi Police Corruption

Quasi religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has added its voice to calls for President Peter Mutharika to step aside following reports that his party has benefitted from public money loot through a dubious police contract of food supply.

PAC spokesperson Reverend Father Peter Mulomole was referring to a K145 million deposited in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) bank account by Pioneer Investments, a contractor tasked with supplying $4 million worth of rations to Malawi's police..

A leaked report from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) shows Mutharika may have beneftted from the supplier who is being investigated for 'Cashgate' style looting scandal.

"The President is not above the legislators law. This government has failed. When we say this government has failed, they ask us to bring evidence, this is the evidence," he said.

Mulomole said the scandal has shocked the nation, saying the only thing to do was for Mutharika to resign.

An audit expert, Reverend Zacc Kawalala, said it was bad financial governance for the DPP bank account to have a sole signatory, President Mutharika.

Meanwhile, Pioneer Investments has been awarded another contract at Escom where they are to supply and deliver conductors worth K1.5 billion.

Sources at Escom said the DPP bulldozed the contract to Zameer Karim, the owner of Pioneer Investments although there are enough conductors in stock.

Mutharika, in his closing remarks at the DPP convention, told the newly elected national governing council members to avoid using their positions to gain contracts from companies.

"I know some of you go to companies saying I am the director in the DPP so give me business. I am warning you -- you must stop. I know you," he said.

He said he is not eyeing for presidency for self enrichment.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Law Society has said Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera's call for early elections after Mutharika resigns is unjustifiable.

The MLS president Alfred Majamanda said the laws are very clear that is when the president resigns or is incapacitated, the vice president takes over.