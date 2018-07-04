South Africa: Government Activities for the Week 3 - 8 July 2018

press release

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 3 - 8 July 2018. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, will on Tuesday, 3 July, launch the Travel Smart Campaign on Consular Service Awareness at DIRCO,Pretoria. The Minister will also kick-start her monthly media engagements as announced in her Budget Vote Speech by briefing media on the outcomes of the AU Summit; SA's state of readiness to host the 10th BRICS Summit; SA's tenure in the UN Security Council for the period 2019-2020; and other international developments.

The Minister of Arts and Culutre, Mr Nathi Mthethwa will welcome international delegates to the 3rd African Public Libraries Summit and the Ministerial Roundtable at Durban ICC. The National Department of Arts and Culture through the National Library of South Africa and Library and Information Association of South Africa will host the 2nd Ministerial Roundtable on Information Access with Regard to the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance. The Roundtable of African Ministers will take place from 5-6 July 2018 at the International Convention Centre, Durban.

The Commission on Restitution of Land Rights has embarked on high level measures to improve its land restoration capabilities through soliciting comment and input towards the development of a policy strategic framework. The Chief Land Claims Commissioner invites members of the public to the Restitution Policy Strategic Framework Sector Consultation Session which is scheduledfor 5-6 July at the Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre, Kimberly

On Wednesday, 05 July, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies will address the media at the end of the 8th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting at Mount Grace Hotel, Magaliesburg at 15h00.

All members of the media are advised that the media briefings/activities are subject to change. However, the GCIS will update the media through advisories.

Issued by: Government Communications