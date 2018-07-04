South Africa: Northern Cape SAPS Management Welcomes Sentence Handed Down to Killer, Rapist

press release

The Northern Cape Police Management welcomed 22 years imprisonment handed down on George Hoorniet by the Northern Cape High Court. Hoorniet has been convicted and sentenced for the murder and rape of a 20-year-old woman, which he committed last year June. The victim's half naked body was found by a passer-by near a local reservoir in Strydenburg.

The investigating officer Sgt Naude, who was assigned to investigate the case followed the leads after collecting evidence on the crime scene and arrested Hoorniet shortly. Hoorniet raped the victim before he murdered her. On Friday, 29 the Northern Cape High Court, Acting Judge Willem Coetzee handed Hoorniet 22 years imprisonment for murder charge and additional 18 years for rape charge. The sentences shall run concurrently.

"We are satisfied with the minimum sentences handed down to the convict, harsh imprisonment sentences shall send a strong message to the criminals", said Lieutenant General Peter Shivuri. He commended the National Prosecuting Authority, Department of Justice and the investigating officer for working together by ensuring that Hoorniet was convicted for crimes he committed.