4 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Northern Cape SAPS Management Welcomes Sentence Handed Down to Killer, Rapist

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Northern Cape Police Management welcomed 22 years imprisonment handed down on George Hoorniet by the Northern Cape High Court. Hoorniet has been convicted and sentenced for the murder and rape of a 20-year-old woman, which he committed last year June. The victim's half naked body was found by a passer-by near a local reservoir in Strydenburg.

The investigating officer Sgt Naude, who was assigned to investigate the case followed the leads after collecting evidence on the crime scene and arrested Hoorniet shortly. Hoorniet raped the victim before he murdered her. On Friday, 29 the Northern Cape High Court, Acting Judge Willem Coetzee handed Hoorniet 22 years imprisonment for murder charge and additional 18 years for rape charge. The sentences shall run concurrently.

"We are satisfied with the minimum sentences handed down to the convict, harsh imprisonment sentences shall send a strong message to the criminals", said Lieutenant General Peter Shivuri. He commended the National Prosecuting Authority, Department of Justice and the investigating officer for working together by ensuring that Hoorniet was convicted for crimes he committed.

South Africa

Zuma's Son Died of Lupus - Family Spokesperson

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, died as a result of lupus, a family representative said on… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.