Malawi: Joyce Banda Guards Disarmed - Malawi Govt Spokesman Says 'She Is Not Special One'

Malawi Government has disarmed the security officers that immediate past president Joyce Banda has been using and she has bitterly complained that she struggles to ger her benefits including security, vehicles and gratuity since leaving office after her loss in the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections.

Banda's spokesman Andekuche Chanthunya confirmed the the security objects were taken away compromising the security of the former president, fondly called JB, ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections in which she has expressed interest to run.

The former president's security detail were asked to surrender firearms and rounds of ammunition.

The seized devices were handed over to National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe

Chanthunya said the withdraw of guns and failure to allocate vehicles to JB is contrary to Presidential Prviledges Act.

"The former president is using personal vehicles despite the Presidential Prviledges Act stating otherwise," said Banda's spokesman.

But government spokesman Nicholous Dausi said Banda should stop behaving like a cry baby on any issue.

He said if she had any query on her terminal benefits she should follow up with relevant authorities.

"Whar is so special with Joyce Band that she always complaints about her benefits?" wondered Dausi.

Dausi said Malawi's first female president should follow State etiquette and protocol to claiming her benefits.

Banda has been moving with armed police bodyguards during her Peoples Party (PP) political campaigns of late.

The Constitution does not state the number of guards to be provided to a former president upon leaving office.

