4 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy Draws President Macron On the Spot

Photo: Premium Times
11-year-old Kareem draws President Macron portrait in two hours.

Kareem Olamilekan, 11, artistically drew a portrait of president Emmanuel Macron of France during his visit to the New Afrikan Shrine in Lagos.

The event held to showcase and celebrate African culture was hosted by Nigerian Artist and performer Banky W and Kenturah King.

President Macron praised and congratulated the talented boy on his official presidential twitter account

@EmmanuelMacron "Very touched, congratulations to this young boy.

Despite the pressure of drawing the president of France on the spot, Kareem completed the hyperrealist drawing In 2 hours, reports suggest.

The visiting president emphasised on the importance of the shrine to the African culture.

He wrote on his twitter account @EmmanuelMacron

French President, Emmanuel Macron alongside Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode, Banky W and Kareem Olamilekan the artist. [Photo credit: Official twitter handle of Emmanuel Macron, president of France]

French President, Emmanuel Macron alongside Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode, Banky W and Kareem Olamilekan the artist. [Photo credit: Thisday official twitter account]

"The Shrine is an iconic cultural hub. And I say with a lot of humility that I recognize the importance of African culture.

Also present at the event were Nigerian senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka and Veteran Nollywood actor and actress Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva.

The New Afrika Shrine is the venue of the annual Felebration Music Festival which is currently managed by Femi Kuti and Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti.

(NAN)

