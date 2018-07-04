4 July 2018

South Africa: Zuma's Son Died of Lupus - Family Spokesperson

Former president Jacob Zuma (file photo).

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, died as a result of lupus, a family representative said on Wednesday.

"[He] departed on the 1st July 2018 from complications of systematic lupus erythematosus, simply known as lupus," said family spokesperson Linda Makatini in a statement.

Lupus disease causes chronic inflammation as an autoimmune response to the body's own cells.

The family said it would gather at home in Forest Town on Wednesday night for prayers to remember Vusi Zuma - who was the youngest son of Zuma and his late wife Kate Mantsho.

A memorial service would be held on Thursday. This will only be open to close friends and family.

The funeral service would then take place on Saturday at 09:00 at the Rhema Recreational Centre in Randburg. Vusi Zuma will be buried at West Park Cemetery.

