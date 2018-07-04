4 July 2018

Nigeria: D'Banj Breaks Silence After Son's Death

Photo: D'Banj/Instagram
D'Banj and family.
By Jayne Augoye

Singer, Dapo 'D'banj' Oyebanjo, has spoken for the first time after loosing his one-year-old son, Daniel jnr, over a week ago.

The singer has been off social media since his son died on June 24. The toddler drowned in a swimming pool in his Ikoyi, Lagos home.

The singer was in Los Angeles, US, for the BET Awards when the sad incident took place.

In breaking the silence, D'banj posted a pitch black image on his Instagram page on Wednesday morning.

The 'Oliver Twist' singer thanked everyone for the love and support shown to his family as they mourn the death of Daniel III.

"We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of support to us during this period," D'banj wrote.

"On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonstration of love and care from both near and afar. May God bless you all."

D'banj wedded Lineo Didi Kilgrow at a secret ceremony in June 2016 held in Lagos. Their deceased son, Daniel Jnr, was their only child.

The Lagos state police invited the couple to file a report explaining the circumstances that led to their son's death.

The command's spokesman, Chike Oti, said, "It is expected that when the mourning period is over, the family will formally report the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of the little Daniel to the police."

