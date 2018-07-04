Liberia Holds Top European Union Meeting Today

A high level two days Liberia-European Union meeting gets underway today, July 4, 2018 at the National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority's (NaFAA) Technical Office, Mesurado Pier on Bushrod Island.

A release said the meeting will focus on development in Liberian fisheries sector.

According to NaFAA, the high power European Union delegation has arrived in Monrovia to discuss issues surrounding the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement (SFPA) between the Liberian delegation through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture authority (NaFAA) and the European Union.

The SFPA is aimed at promoting responsible fisheries to ensure long term conservation and sustainable exploitation of marine biological resources.

At the same time, the Liberian-European Union discussion will also focus on the lifting of Liberia's Yellow Card imposed by the European Union as a result of non-compliance in the fisheries sector.

Some members of the Union's delegation for this meeting include: Ivan Vazquez, Susana; Junquera Lopez and Louize Hill.

In exchange for access fees, a payment on tonnage of fish caught, and funding towards the running costs and development of NaFAA, worth over £3.5m in total, 32 EU vessels are permitted to fish for Tuna in the offshore zone of Liberia's 200 mile Exclusive Economic Zone. These boats are not allowed to fish inshore at any time, or to target other species.

Meanwhile, the EU advance team led by Lewis Hill has held technical discussions with NaFAA Administration on Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities on Liberian waters.

The discussion which was held Monday at the Mesurado's pier on Bushrod Island in Monrovia could likely lead to the lifting of the yellow card imposed on Liberia.