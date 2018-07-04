Gambia: Confirmed - Pa Dibba Seals China Move

Pa Amat Dibba has swapped Sweden for Chinese football after joining Shenzhen, Foroyaa Sport can report. The striker joins the Asians on a lucrative deal believed to be around 12 million Swedish kroners.

With seven goals to his name this campaign in ten appearances and voted the Swedish premier league's best player for last month, the scorpion was allowed to skip training with Hamarby IF to travel to China to formalize his move.

Shenzhen are looking to jump the grades this term to secure promotion to the Chinese Super League and consider the Gambian the perfect addition in realisation of their quest.

The move means Dibba would be on a better pay scale with an improved deal as well Hammarby, who, probably would be laughing all the way to the bank for the huge profits the deal brings.

Pa joined the Stockholm-based outfit two seasons ago when he departed Sundsvall GIF, his clubs of three years.

The goal-getter becomes the second Gambian plying his trade in China this moment after Bubacarr Trawally who is being touted to trial for Italian giants AC Milan.