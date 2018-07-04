3 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Arrested Chinese Fishing Vessels Released

By Kebba Mambury

Following investigations regarding the Chinese fishing vessels that were seized by the Gambia Navy for illegally fishing in Gambia waters, has been confirmed by the Navy.

According to the Minister of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters Mr. James Furmos Peter Gomez, the issue regarding the Chinese fishing vessels De Hong 1, 2 and 3, was settled out of Court during and that the Chinese were asked to pay a sum of D1Million which was levied on them as a fine.

However, the Army PRO Lamin K. Sanyang, told this reporter that the committee that met to settle this issue out of Court, gave a stern warning to the Chinese, before leaving them.

Gambia

