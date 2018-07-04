National senior netball team coach, Lloyd Makunde, says Zimbabwe's continued improvement on the International Netball Federation world rankings is a morale-booster for the side set to compete in the Africa Championships next month in Zambia.

Zimbabwe moved two places up in the latest INF world rankings based on matches up to the end of June despite failing to defend their title at this year's Pent Series in Namibia last month.

They came second behind Namibia in the five-team tournament and their participation paid off after they climbed two places up the ladder from position 15 to 13.

Makunde was in charge of the team and said the latest rankings came at the right time since they are starting preparations for the Africa Championships, which are serving as the 2019 World Cup qualifier.

"This is an exciting development. I am pleased and everyone is happy. It's a morale-booster as we go into camp for the World Cup qualifiers next month.

"If we could get more international tournaments, it will help us to get more points and get better rankings.

"We have the World Cup qualifiers next month, if we win that tournament I think we can accumulate enough points to be on 10th or 11th position.

"The issue of exposure is affecting us. Uganda play more international games and they are now ranked seventh. But we are in the right direction, we are making progress, so we are happy," said Makunde.

The African championships are set for Zambia with eight countries out to grab the two slots left after South Africa and Malawi automatically qualified because of their rankings.

South Africa are ranked fifth while Malawi are sixth and will join hosts England for next year's global show-piece that will feature 16 countries.

Zimbabwe Netball Association president, Leticia Chipandu, reckoned this is a good sign for netball in the country.

"For netball, as a sport, that's huge growth and for the country that's also a huge development and recognition in the world.

"For us, as women, who are in sport, it's also great recognition and appreciation.

"All I am saying is we do not need to prove any point, but we have shown that we can be among the world's best with proper preparations and exposure.

"I am also very happy to say the Gems of Zimbabwe are going to have another opportunity to improve their world rankings when they play in the World Cup qualifiers in Zambia. The team is getting into camp in a week's time.

"And we hope Mukuru, who donated uniforms and playing kits when we went for the Pent Series, will come on board this time around in a big way to sponsor the girls to qualify for the World Cup," said Chipandu.

The other countries taking part at the African championships are Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Uganda, South Africa and hosts Zambia.