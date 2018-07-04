Zanu-PF supporters in Matabeleland South have been urged to intensify election campaigns and deliver a "sweet victory" for President Mnangagwa, who carries the aspirations of all Zimbabweans. Senator for Bulilima-Mangwe, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, yesterday made the clarion call to sitting legislators, aspiring MPs, provincial council aspirants, war veterans' leadership and the party local provincial leaders at a meeting held at zanu-pf Plumtree offices.

Cde Khaya Moyo, who is also a Politburo member and the zanu-pf spokesperson, urged party members to move in unison as they intensified the election campaigns. "This is the time to intensify our election campaigns so that we win resoundingly," he said. "The new dispensation under the stewardship of HE E.D has brought economic prosperity for our people. As we do the campaigns, let's shun violence so that we make sure that the elections are free, fair and credible.

"Let's preach the message from President Mnangagwa of peaceful elections."

Cde Khaya Moyo took the opportunity to announce that a star rally was lined up for the border town. "It will be decided who will address it, but plans are afoot for a star rally here," he said. "I am also available for party meetings in different chosen centres as we drum up support. I urge you to be conversant with our party manifesto as you campaign, especially our pledge card which carries our party's deliverables for the electorate to understand."

Cde Khaya Moyo said zanu-pf had gone into overdrive to ensure a landslide election victory. He presided over a sombre atmosphere at the start of the meeting when a minute of silence was observed for two security aides who died at White City Stadium last weekend when a grenade exploded at a rally addressed by President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa survived the assassination attempt which occurred soon after he finished addressing the rally.

Cde Khaya Moyo urged the police to conduct thorough investigations into the White City Stadium bombing.

"We are hoping the police will do their work diligently to bring to justice the suspects involved in such cowardice," he said. "zanu-pf will never tolerate violence."