Namibia: Rundu Mass Murder Accused in Court

THE 20-YEAR-OLD man accused of massacring his own family at Rundu appeared in the town's Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder yesterday.

Jesah Gabriel Tjunda was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly killed his mother, grandmother, two nephews and another relative's child in the early hours of Sunday in the Ndama location.

Tjunda will remain in custody until 20 August 2018 to allow for him to apply for legal assistance, and for further police investigations.

The police released the names of the five murder victims as Ndongo Ntumba (77), Ndara Elizabeth Mpande (46), Musenge Petrus Muruti (6), Hausiku Daniel Kapumburu (4) and Musenge Elias Tjingelesu (3). Speaking to The Namibian from Rundu, Tjunda's cousin Rebecca Makai said she and other family members did not attend the court hearing yesterday.

"We did not go to court. We are busy mourning, and do not have time for the court proceedings," said Makai.

The police said Tjunda could be mentally challenged, and could have been high on cannabis when he allegedly committed the crimes.

Makai, however, could not confirm police suspicions about Tjunda's psychological problems. "I cannot confirm that because I am not aware of my cousin's mental challenges," she stated.

Makai further said no burial arrangements had been made yet because they were waiting for other family members who are still to come for the funeral.