Ghana: Concerned Members of NPP Slam Detractors of Stephen Ntim

A group calling itself 'Concerned Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) believing in a unifier leader' has accused some leading members of the party of viciously working to derail the ambition of Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, a key figure of the party to become its National Chairman.

Mr Ntim, a former National First Vice-Chairman, is vying for the chairmanship slot in the party's impending elections.

A press statement signed and issued in Kumasi yesterday by I.E. Ntim Gyakari, spokesman of the group, claimed that some influential NPP members were holding secret meetings and campaigning for their favourite candidates with the false message that President Nana Akufo-Addo was opposed to Mr Ntim's contest for the chairmanship position.

Describing an allegation that President Akufo-Addo felt uncomfortable to work with Mr Ntim as a "wicked and vicious lie", the group maintained that the President had excellent working relations with Mr Ntim.

"This was when Nana Akufo-Addo assigned Mr Ntim the duty of co-coordinating his (Nana Akufo-Addo) 2014 primary election in co-operation with some personalities including Isaac Asiamah, now Minister of Youth and Sports and Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways.

According to the group, Mr Ntim and his team worked so hard in the Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo and Eastern Regions that Nana Akufo-Addo recorded over 95 per cent of the delegates' approval to become the party's flagbearer for the 2016 general election.

"Are these selfish leaders not aware that the then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo also assigned Mr Ntim as the co-coordinator of the settler communities project during the 2016 electioneering campaign?

"Mr Ntim and his team including Dr Gyiele, now Deputy Minister at the Presidency in charge of Agriculture and Stephen Yakubu worked assiduously resulting in the NPP winning 13 seats considered as opposition strongholds.

"As true NPP loyalists, let's remember that this is Mr Ntim's unprecedented fourth attempt to spearhead the party's affairs which will enable him to give of his best to the party and mother Ghana.

"Mr Ntim's proposed welfare package for the constituency, regional and national officers, regular visits to retired, sick and incapacitated members and other initiatives will energise supporters especially the youth to die a little for the party.

"Let all and sundry be rest assured that if elected as the National Chairman, Mr Ntim will remain a true unifier and operate in the supreme interest of the party," the statement.