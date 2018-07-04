Ghana: NCCE, Okyenhene Mourn Amissah-Arthur

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has eulogised late former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, describing him as a "true gentleman".

In a statement the commission praised the late economist for his immense contributions toward the socio-economic development of the country.

The former Vice President died on Friday, June 29 after he reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death has shocked the nation triggering an outpouring of tribute from President Nana Akufo-Addo, his deputy, Vice President Dr Mahammudu Bawumia, former Presidents John Dramani Mahama, Jerry Rawlings and Agyekum Kufour among many other Ghanaians.

The late Amissah-Arthur was the Vice President between January 2012 to January 2017.

He had previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 until his appointment as Vice President by the then President Mahama.

President Akufo-Addo had described him as a "longstanding public servant" who discharged his duties with "dignity".

To the NCCE, late Amissah-Arthur was the "essence of a true gentleman, humble and gracious privately and in his political life".

The Commission has called on Ghanaians to mourn with the wife, children, mother and family of the late former vice president in their hour of grief.

"As an astute economist, former Vice President contributed to the country's development and served with dignity and honour.

May he rest peacefully in the bosom of our Lord," the statement said.

The Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has narrated how he witnessed the last moments of former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur before his demise on June 29, 2018.

He said the late Amissah-Arthur had joined the training session at the gym where he had also visited for a workout session.

An eyewitness account by the Okyenhene indicated that the former vice president collapsed while on his course which drew the attention of all around including his [Amissah Arthur's] wife, Matilda.

"We gathered around him and pumped his heart as hard as we could, yelled out his name with his wife calling on Jesus, save him, I just said, "Call the ambulance and let's take him to the hospital'."

"We then took the Vice President to the hospital, but after waiting anxiously on the phone when a call came, the trainer informed me that the Vice President could not make it.

"After several failed attempts to resuscitate the late Mr. Amissah-Arthur, we opted for assistance from the National Ambulance Service, failure of which they had to rush the ailing Amissah-Arthur to the 37 Military Hospital via a pick-up.

"I'm saddened by the departure of the former vice president considering his contribution to the country.

Meanwhile he has challenged politicians and public servants to take advantage of the death of former Vice President Amissah-Arthur to rekindle their sense of patriotism towards nation building since the late former Vice President's humility is incomparable.

"The passing taught me a lesson all day on Friday, for those of us who may believe that we were created and somebody molded us out of clay and put the breath of life in us, maybe he is the one that could have brought Amissah-Arthur back to life.

"If Amissah-Arthur had the chance to tell somebody later in the day that I have offended you, he never got the chance and vice versa and as we celebrate him let us all know that we must be humble, let's have humility.

"We must be tolerant of each other as anyone can be called unto eternity at any point in time," the Okyenhene noted.

State dignitaries have been consoling the family of the late former Vice President.

At the signing of a book of condolence on Saturday, June 30, 2018, President Akufo Addo also described the demise of the former Vice President as a loss to the country. -myjoyonline.com/citinewsroom.com