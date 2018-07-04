3 July 2018

Ghanaian Elected Vice Chair of Commonwealth Youth Council

Ghanaian youth activist and gender advocate Abena Dugan has been given the responsibility of engaging 1.3 billion of the world's young people in global issues.

Ms. Dugan has been elected as the New Vice Chair in charge of Partnership and Resources of the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC), the largest and most diverse youth-led organisation in the world, representing young people in 53 commonwealth countries.

Ms. Dugan will team up with a nine executive member council with the responsibility for further advancing the youth development agenda and engaging and empowering young people. She won her elections in London as part of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018 in a close-fitting contest. Miss Dugan becomes the first Ghanaian and the first female from West Africa to serve as the vice chairperson for Partnership and Resources.

She is a former KNUST SRC Secretary and currently pursuing her Masters in Development Finance at the University of Ghana.

Prior to her elections, Ms. Dugan served as the financial coordinator for the Commonwealth Alliance for young entrepreneurs West Africa Chapter, a founding member of Climate Resilient Network and a member of the World Students Environmental Network.

She intends to seek for funding for entrepreneurship training and enterprise finance support to tackle unemployment and also initiate Commonwealth Art movement to explore young artists and support for building climate resilient communities.

She was grateful to be given the mandate to lead this revolution, this crusade, this coming together of hands that would achieve a new order-one that shares a common commitment of building a better world on endless possibilities and was appreciative to the Government of Ghana for the enormous support in her bid.

